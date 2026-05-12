May 12, 2026 11:51 PM हिंदी

Demi Moore says Hollywood must ‘find ways’ to work with AI, insists on regulations

Demi Moore says Hollywood must ‘find ways’ to work with AI, insists on regulations

Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Demi Moore has spoken up on the ongoing debate surrounding artificial intelligence, and agreed that the era of AI has arrived.

The actress feels “AI is here”, and Hollywood should “find ways in which we can work with it”, reports ‘Variety’.

The actress attended the Cannes Film Festival jury press conference on Tuesday, and shared her thoughts on how AI is impacting the movie business.

When asked if there should be more regulation in place, the actress said, “Wow, that’s a big question. I think the reality is that to resist, I always feel that against-ness breeds against-ness. AI is here. And so to fight it is to fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to find ways in which we can work with it I think is a more valuable path to take”.

She added, “To your question of, are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know the answer to that. And so my inclination would be to say probably not”.

As per ‘Variety’, the actress, who was last at Cannes with her body horror hit ‘The Substance’, went on to say that “there’s beautiful aspects to being able to utilize” AI, but it can never replace the human experience or touch.

She further mentioned, “The truth is there really isn’t anything to fear because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical, it comes from the soul. It comes from the spirit of each and every one of us sitting here, to each and every one of us who creates every day. And that they can never recreate through something that is technical”.

The actress is on this year’s competition jury alongside president and director Park Chan-wook, Irish actor Ruth Negga, Belgian director and screenwriter Laura Wandel, Chilean director and screenwriter Diego Cespedes, Ivorian actor Isaach de Bankole, Irish-Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty, and Chloe Zhao, and Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard.

--IANS

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