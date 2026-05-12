May 12, 2026 11:51 PM हिंदी

Football: Dortmund sign defender Gadou from Salzburg

Borussia Dortmund sign defender Gadou from Salzburg

Berlin (Germany), May 12 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund have signed defender Joane Gadou from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on a contract through June 2031, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday. The 19-year-old French international joins Dortmund as the club continues to reshape its defense with an eye on both immediate reinforcement and long-term development.

Gadou came through Paris Saint-Germain's academy before joining Salzburg in September 2024. The 1.95-metre defender played 58 times for Salzburg, including four Champions League qualifying matches and seven Europa League games, reports Xinhua.

"We have known Joane for a very long time and watched him already during his time at Paris Saint-Germain," Dortmund managing director for sport Lars Ricken said. "Joane will strengthen us and take on an important role with us right from the start of the new season. We are convinced of his qualities and see enormous sporting development potential in him."

Dortmund sporting director Ole Book described Gadou as a "modern and physically strong centre back."

"He has good build-up play, is extremely quick, and at the same time still capable of developing further. With his abilities, Joane is an optimal addition to our defense," Book said.

The transfer comes with Dortmund facing gaps in central defense. Niklas Sule is set to retire in the summer, loanee Aaron Anselmino was recalled by Chelsea in the winter, and captain Emre Can is unavailable after suffering a cruciate ligament tear against Bayern Munich at the end of February.

Gadou has represented France's youth teams since 2022. He was a European under-17 runner-up in 2023 and captained his side at the following year's tournament. "I am hugely excited to be part of the BVB family in the future," Gadou said. "I can hardly wait to wear the black-and-yellow shirt for the first time."

Dortmund sit second in the Bundesliga table on 70 points after 33 matches and will face Werder Bremen on Saturday's final matchday.

--IANS

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