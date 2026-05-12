Andy Murray joins Jack Draper’s coaching team for the grass-court season

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) British tennis will witness a high-profile partnership during the grass-court season after Jack Draper confirmed that former world No. 1 Andy Murray will join his coaching setup ahead of Wimbledon.

The announcement comes shortly after Draper ended his association with Jamie Delgado, who had been working with the British left-hander since October last year. Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and one of the most successful British players in history, will now support Draper through the entire grass swing.

“I am very grateful for everything Jamie Delgado has done for me over these past six months. He is a world-class coach and a great man. In the interim, I will continue to be supported by the excellent team at the LTA, with the addition of Andy Murray, who will be supporting me throughout the grass court season,” Draper said in a statement.

The move reunites Draper with a figure he grew up admiring. Murray, who became the first British man to reach World No. 1 in the rankings era, had previously shared the court with Draper during the latter stages of his own ATP career. This time, however, the 38-year-old will operate from the player’s box.

It also marks Murray’s return to the tour after his brief coaching stint with Novak Djokovic ended last year. Murray had spent six months working alongside the Serbian great before stepping away from coaching duties.

For Draper, the partnership comes at a difficult point in his season. The 24-year-old has struggled with recurring fitness setbacks and recently withdrew from the remainder of the clay-court campaign due to a knee tendon injury sustained in Barcelona. He will miss both Hamburg and Roland Garros as he focuses on recovery ahead of the grass season.

Draper’s injury troubles have severely disrupted his momentum over the past year. After reaching the US Open semi-finals in 2024 and climbing to a career-high ranking of No. 4, the Briton endured a lengthy layoff because of a bruised humerus bone in his serving arm. Since returning to action earlier this year, he has played only a limited schedule and owns a 5-4 tour-level record in 2026.

One of the highlights of his season came at Indian Wells, where he stunned Novak Djokovic in the fourth round. However, inconsistent availability has seen him slide down the rankings, with the British No. 2 expected to fall outside the top 75 following the Italian Open.

Draper is targeting a comeback during the grass-court swing, with Stuttgart, where he claimed his maiden ATP title in 2024, remaining a possible return event before Queen’s Club and Wimbledon.

While the immediate focus remains on recovery, Murray’s arrival offers Draper both experience and familiarity as he looks to rebuild momentum during the most important stretch of the British tennis calendar.

--IANS

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