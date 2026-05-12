Jamie Foxx expecting 3rd baby, 1st with girlfriend Alyce

Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx is set to welcome his 3rd baby, and his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

The Soul star is already dad to daughters Anelise, 17, and Corinne, 32, whom he welcomed in previous relationships, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actor shares daughter Corinne with ex Connie Kline and daughter Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis. TMZ was first to report the news.

The actor and Alyce were a couple in August 2023 after they were spotted out dining with a group in Malibu, California.

As per multiple sources, they split a year and a half later in January 2005 amid a busy time for Jamie Foxx that month, he released a movie with his pal Cameron Diaz, ‘Back in Action’, just weeks after his highly anticipated Netflix special, ‘Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was’ began streaming.

A source said at the time, “Jamie is super busy, just the way he likes it. He has so much going on, he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is”.

Despite the breakup, Foxx maintained a positive attitude, as the source said, "He has been having a great time”.

As per ‘People’, however, just a few months later, Jamie Foxx and his lady were hanging out again. In April 2025, they were photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu.

That October, the couple were seen spending time together at Kiki on The River in Miami. The pair, who were with a larger group, enjoyed a tour of the Miami River before dining at the Greek restaurant.

The proud girl dad loves being a father. Earlier, he opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy. We're so proud of them. They ended up being okay”, he said.

--IANS

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