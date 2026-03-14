March 14, 2026 3:45 PM हिंदी

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha enjoy chill time in Chinatown during their family trip to Thailand

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha enjoy chill time in Chinatown during their family trip to Thailand

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were in Thailand to attend a family wedding, and the couple decided to make the most of their time in the land of mango sticks.

Parineeti treated her Instagram family with fun glimpses from their recent family getaway using the caption, "In the land of mango sticky rice, without a single photo of mango sticky rice. JK some chill time in chinatown, followed by a divine family wedding. Double win. (sic)"

The primary picture in the post featured Parineeti and Raghav posing together against a vibrant backdrop.

In another still, we see the couple facing the camera with Raghav's mother.

Towards the end of the album, the 'Chamkila' actress decided to provide a sneak peek into the family wedding, for which they had traveled to Thailand.

While Parineeti looked all stylish in a multi-shaded co-ord set, her politician husband oozed charm in a black Jaipuri jacket, paired with a simple white churidar pajama.

Parineeti's latest Insta post also included some pictures capturing the vibe of Thailand.

Parineeti and Raghav keep on shelling couple goals time and again with their cute gestures for each other.

Most recently, Raghav shared snippets from a special breakfast hosted by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on his Instagram. What truly caught the netizens' eye was the song he chose as the background score.

The politician opted for the female version of the popular patriotic song from "Kesari"- "Teri Mitti", crooned by Parineeti.

Teasing her husband for his choice of song, Parineeti wrote in the comment section, “Nice song. Who’s the singer?”

Replying to this, Raghav commented, “Funny you ask :) She’s my favourite singer.”

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a private ceremony in Udaipur.

The couple embraced parenthood on October 19 last year as they welcomed their son Neer.

--IANS

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