France storm into maiden Thomas Cup semis to set up India clash

Denmark, May 2 (IANS) France scripted a landmark moment in Thomas Cup history, storming into the semifinals for the first time after a commanding 3-0 victory over Japan, while Denmark ensured a rare double European presence in the last four.

The French side continued their impressive run in the tournament with a clinical display built entirely on singles success. Despite facing stiff resistance in patches, Christo Popov, Alex Lanier and Toma Junior Popov each delivered in straight games to seal the tie without the need for doubles.

Christo set the tone in a gruelling opening contest against Kodai Naraoka, eventually prevailing after a physically demanding battle that tested his patience and endurance.

“When you play Kodai, you know it’s going to be long and you know he’s not going to make easy mistakes. He’s going to make you run, make you sweat a lot, and he’s really good at that. I was prepared for that,” Christo was quoted as saying by BWF.

Lanier then extended France’s advantage with a composed win over Yushi Tanaka, putting the team on the brink of a historic result. The decisive third rubber saw Toma Junior Popov hold his nerve in a tense finish against Koki Watanabe, edging through 21-19, 23-21 to confirm the clean sweep.

“I wanted to cry, but I cannot, because I’m too happy and too joyful and there’s no more energy left in my body. I gave everything on the court. It’s just incredible. We wrote history on Tuesday to win against Indonesia and qualify, and now we write it again, a first medal in the team championships. And now I think we put a great stamp on the French Badminton Federation and France itself for the badminton, that we are coming, and we are ready to fight,” said Toma Junior.

The victory not only guaranteed France a maiden medal in the competition but also set up a semifinal clash with India, who had earlier secured their place with a 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei.

India’s progress was powered by strong performances from Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and the doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, each contributing to a dominant quarterfinal result.

Meanwhile, Denmark ensured the hosts remained in contention with a 3-1 win over Thailand. Anders Antonsen overcame Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a three-game battle before Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen added the second point in doubles.

Thailand briefly threatened a comeback through Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul, who defeated Magnus Johannesen, but Denmark’s makeshift pairing of Mathias Christiansen and Daniel Lundgaard sealed the tie in straight games.

With China also advancing, the semifinals now promise a compelling mix of traditional powerhouses and emerging contenders, with France’s breakthrough run adding a fresh dimension to the competition.

--IANS

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