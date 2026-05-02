Kiara Advani shares glimpse of ‘sun-kissed days’ with ‘loves’ Sidharth Malhotra, Saraayah

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) As she’s currently holidaying with the “loves” of her life Sidharth Malhotra and daughter Saraayah, actress Kiara Advani shared a glimpse into her “sun-kissed days” during her Maldivian holiday.

Kiara shared a handful of pictures featuring her, Sidharth, and a peek at Saraayah’s tiny hands. The photographs included glimpses of Saraayah’s holiday outfits, Kiara looking every bit gorgeous in swimsuits, and the actress reading a book on sea animals to her daughter.

A few videos showed the actress swimming in the ocean and dancing with Sidharth.

“Sun-kissed days, salty hair, and a heart full of peace with the loves of my life,” she wrote as the caption.

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other on the sets of their movie Shershaah in 2021. They tied the knot in February 2023 in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Rajasthan after dating for a few years. They welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl in June 2025.

The couple had announced the pregnancy earlier in 2025 with a joint social media post showing their hands holding baby socks.

On the work front, Kiara has been associated with the much-anticipated film Toxic, whose release was earlier slated for June 5 but has now been pushed to a later, unannounced date.

She was last seen in War 2. The film is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to the 2019 film War. It stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. in the lead roles, alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Sidharth’s latest release was Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. The story follows Param, a North Indian boy from Delhi, who searches for his soulmate through an AI app, which leads him to Sundari, a South Indian girl from Kerala.

He will next be seen in Vvan – Force of the Forrest with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is set to explore the cultural folklore genre.

‘Vvan’ is written by Arunabh Kumar, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, with DOP and Visual Director Manu Anand; and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. ‘Vvan’ is set to release in theatres this year.

--IANS

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