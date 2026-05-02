‘Matsya Saagaramala’ programme yielding positive results for fishermen: Ram Mohan Naidu

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said it was heartening to hear from fishermen that the ‘Matsya Saagaramala’ programme, undertaken with the aim of providing light to the steps of fishermen heading to the coast in the pitch-black darkness of midnight, is yielding positive results.

The minister inaugurated the 'Matsya Saagaramala' programme in Erramukkom village, Sompeta Mandal.

“In the Srikakulam Parliament constituency, along with the coastal road, 1,594 solar lights have been installed on those roads through Coal India CSR funds. Today, we inaugurated them ceremonially,” the minister said in a post on X.

The ‘Matsya Saagaramala’ solar lights are providing safety to fishermen, boosting tourism, and guiding the way for boats during fishing hours.

“We assured them that the coalition government will always stand by their side for their upliftment,” Naidu added.

The minister also had a “wonderful time at Yerramukam Beach”.

“Srikakulam is truly blessed with untouched beaches and natural beauty. Got some time to beat the summer heat with our very own refreshing Udhanam coconut. Inviting everyone to visit and discover the hidden gems of this unexplored coastal paradise,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Central government's Sagarmala Programme, launched in March 2015, is the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, aimed at revolutionising India’s maritime sector.

With a 7,500 km coastline, 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways, and a strategic position on key global trade routes, India holds immense potential for port-led economic growth.

Sagarmala aims to streamline logistics, reduce costs, and enhance international trade competitiveness by shifting from traditional, infrastructure-heavy transport to efficient coastal and waterway networks.

The programme focuses on port modernization, industrial growth, job creation, and sustainable coastal development, ensuring minimal infrastructure investment while maximizing economic impact.

--IANS

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