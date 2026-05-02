May 02, 2026 1:36 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts golden glow with ‘Haryana ki dhoop’

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts golden glow with ‘Haryana ki dhoop’

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Bathed in warm sunlight, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her natural glow as she embraced the rustic vibe of Haryana while holidaying at the Pataudi Palace.

Kareena, who is currently in Harayana enjoying a vacation at the Pataudi Palace, shared a string of images of herself with windswept hair and a sun-kissed look.

The actress captioned “Haryana ki dhoop”.

The picture was taken at the Pataudi Palace, an ancestral estate in Haryana, owned by her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, whom the actress married in 2021. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur, in December 2016 and their second son, Jeh, in February 2021.

On May 1, the actress had shared a glimpse into her “lazy old-school mornings” as she shared family moments featuring her sons, Taimur and Jeh from the Pataudi Palace.

In the slew of pictures, Kareena captured a beautiful corridor featuring white pillars, vintage-style chairs, and an open sunlit seating area that give classy and royal retreat vibes.

In another picture, Taimur and Jeh could be seen enjoying the morning outdoors, standing together in the middle of the open courtyard, having their own little sibling time.

Kareena wrote, “Lazy old school mornings” followed by another story that read, “Goodmorning.”

On the acting front, Kareena will soon be seen in the upcoming film “Daayra,” a gripping investigative crime thriller that explores how a diabolical act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, fracturing opinions across society.

Set against the complex world of crime and justice, Daayra positions its lead pair in roles that harness their full dramatic prowess. Prithviraj steps into the shoes of a police inspector, while Kareena embodies a fierce, enigmatic character whose presence adds a striking edge to the narrative.

The actress was last seen in Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty. It stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff.

--IANS

dc/

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