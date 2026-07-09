Parineeti Chopra picks ‘ghar ke aam’, savours ‘chai’ amidst heavy rain

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was seen embracing the simple joys of the monsoon as she shared glimpses from her Delhi home during heavy downpour.

She was seen collecting homegrown raw mangoes that had fallen from a tree after heavy rainfall.

Taking to her social media account, Parineeti first shared a video of the lush green lawn at her residence, captioning it, "Ghar ka Aam."

The clip showed the expansive backyard drenched in rain with the actress enjoying the downpour.

In another story, the actress revealed a basket filled with freshly fallen raw mangoes and wrote, "I may or may not have run into the rain and collected these."

Parineeti, on Thursday afternoon also shared a cozy video of herself enjoying a steaming cup of ‘chai’ while watching the rain from indoors. She captioned the clip, "Chai and rains. Name a better duo.."

Another video offered a wider glimpse of the sprawling garden at her Delhi home, featuring a vast green lawn.

This isn't the first time Parineeti has offered a glimpse inside her Delhi home.

A few months ago, she had shared sneak peeks of the beautifully designed interiors of her son's room.

The actress, in a video on YouTube channel, had revealed that she and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, were personally involved in planning the room's design and architecture.

Raghav had also revealed that the baby's room was once upon a time his study room where he and taken the most important decisions of his life.

For the uninitiated, Parineeti tied the knot with Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023, in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's biographical musical drama, 'Amar Singh Chamkila', where she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh and portrayed Amarjot Kaur.

–IANS

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