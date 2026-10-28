October 28, 2026 11:48 AM हिंदी

Parineeti Chopra backs Jennifer Winget on viral cake-cutting clip: We’ve been laughing, hysterically

Parineeti Chopra backs Jennifer Winget on viral cake-cutting clip: We’ve been laughing, hysterically

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra has come out in support of Jennifer Winget, calling the actress her “favourite girl” and slamming “self-proclaimed journalists” for “manufacturing controversies” for a few minutes of fame.

The post comes after a video from the success party of Shaque: Trust No went viral on social media. It had Jennifer standing behind Parineeti during the cake-cutting moment, leading users to comment on Parineeti for not making enough space for her co-star.

Parineeti took to her Instagram stories section to say that she and Jennifer had spent the last two days watching videos by the so-called journalists and laughing at their “wild interpretations”.

She wrote: “Jenny and I have spent the last two days watching some rather “creative” videos by self-proclaimed journalists. And guess what? The joke’s on you, because we’ve been laughing. Hysterically! Your wild interpretations only make you look foolish.”

Praising Jennifer's acting skills, Parineeti said she was her favourite in the film Shaque and called her a brilliant actor.

“Jenny is, and will ALWAYS be, my favourite girl! She was my favourite in Shaque, and what a brilliant actor she is! To those manufacturing controversies for a few minutes of fame — perhaps try doing something meaningful with your lives? But thanks for the entertainment. We needed a good laugh!”

Following the online reactions, Jennifer too had shared a statement to clarify what went down at the event.

In her Instagram story, she wrote, "Let's please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn't. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there.”

“Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We’re a team, and there’s enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down. Thank you!"

--IANS

dc/

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