July 10, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Paraguay's Olimpia unveil World Cup stadium plans

Paraguay's Olimpia unveils World Cup stadium plans

Asuncion, July 9 (IANS) Paraguayan football club Olimpia has unveiled plans for a new 46,000-seat stadium that is expected to host one of the opening matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The venue in Asuncion is slated to be completed in the second half of 2029 at a cost of 80 million U.S. dollars, the club said in a statement on its official website.

It will be named Osvaldo Dominguez Dibb Stadium in honour of the club's former president and the father of Alejandro Dominguez, the president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

Structural foundation work is scheduled to begin later this month. Olimpia said the project would include engineers involved in the redevelopment of Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium for the 2014 World Cup, reports Xinhua.

Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina are each expected to host one World Cup match to mark the tournament's 100th anniversary. The remaining matches will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Morocco, Portugal and Spain were appointed as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030, with three centenary celebration matches to be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay (one in each country). The appointment by acclamation of the hosts of the 2030 edition of the FIFA World Cup concludes a thorough bidding process initiated in October 2023 following the unanimous proposal made by the FIFA Council and supported by all confederations.

LATEST NEWS

‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy talks about the growing acceptance of women-led stories on television

‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy talks about the growing acceptance of women-led stories on television

India transformed into a confident, upwardly mobile nation under PM Modi: NZ Trade Minister Todd McClay (IANS Interview)

India transformed into a confident, upwardly mobile nation under PM Modi: NZ Trade Minister (IANS Interview)

Manasi Parekh celebrates 40th b’day by announcing two new films

Manasi Parekh celebrates 40th b’day by announcing two new films

Anupam Kher reveals why playing Ashok Singhal in ‘Shri Ram Bhoomi’ is more than just a role for him

Anupam Kher reveals why playing Ashok Singhal in ‘Shri Ram Bhoomi’ is more than just a role for him

Delighted to witness young sporting talent play cricket, Kabaddi at MCG: PM Modi

Delighted to witness young sporting talent play cricket, Kabaddi at MCG: PM Modi

Dwayne Johnson confesses to stealing prop from ‘Jumanji: Open World’

Dwayne Johnson confesses to stealing prop from ‘Jumanji: Open World’

England defender Guehi doubtful for Norway game

FIFA WC: England defender Guehi doubtful for Norway game

European Parliament passes resolution against abduction, forced conversion of minority girls in Pakistan

European Parliament passes resolution against abduction, forced conversion of minority girls in Pakistan

India-New Zealand trade deal to drive cooperation across sectors: Trade Minister Todd McClay (IANS Interview)

India-New Zealand trade deal to drive cooperation across sectors: Trade Minister Todd McClay (IANS Interview)

Shamita Shetty opens up about endometriosis and perimenopause struggles on ‘All About Her’

Shamita Shetty opens up about endometriosis and perimenopause struggles on ‘All About Her’