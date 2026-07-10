July 10, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Manasi Parekh celebrates 40th b’day by announcing two new films

Manasi Parekh celebrates 40th b’day by announcing two new films

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) As she is celebrating her 40th birthday, actress-producer Manasi Parekh and her husband, singer-producer Parthiv Gohil, announced the completion of two films under their banner Mitrata and Adbhoot.

Echoing the excitement, Manasi highlighted the uniqueness of Adbhoot and the vision behind their production house.

“Never before has a film been shot in both Gujarati and Marathi simultaneously, so that's an experiment we've undertaken with Adbhoot. Mitrata, on the other hand, has a very Gen Z vibe with its young and fun star cast.

The first film, Mitrata, stars Viraj Ghelani along with a young ensemble cast and is slated for a theatrical release. The film promises a fresh, youthful story that caters to the Gen Z audience.

Their second venture, Adbhoot, is a bilingual horror film being made simultaneously in Gujarati and Marathi. The film stars Swapnil Joshi and Manasi Parekh in never-seen-before avatars. The film is scheduled to release early next year and is being positioned as the first Gujarati-Marathi bilingual film of its kind.

Speaking about the two projects, Parthiv said in a statement: “We are very excited to provide quality entertainment in regional cinema. After the success of Laalo, we are looking forward to Mitrata and Adbhoot reaching audiences.”

“Both films are very diverse and completely different from each other.”

With Mitrata and Adbhoot, the duo continues to explore diverse genres while also championing fresh talent and unique storytelling in regional cinema.

Talking about Manasi, she made her acting debut in the serial Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi in 2004, but gained popularity through India Calling in 2005. She went on to appear in the show Gulaal.

Manasi was also seen in shows like Remote Control and Laughter Ke Phatke. In April 2012, she appeared in the Tamil romance film Leelai alongside actor Shiv Panditt.

The actress made her Hindi debut with Yeh Kaisi Life, which premiered at the IFFI Festival in Goa.

In 2019, she made her debut as a producer with the Gujarati web series Do Not Disturb.

A year later, she made her debut in Gujarati cinema with Golkeri. At the 70th National Film Awards, she won the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2024 for her portrayal of Monghi in the film Kutch Express, becoming the first Gujarati actress to receive this honor. Her next horror comedy film Jhamkudi, was a commercial success.

--IANS

dc/

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