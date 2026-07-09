PM Modi, ex-Australian PM Morrison meet in Melbourne, discuss growing strategic ties

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Melbourne and discussed the remarkable progress achieved under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while reflecting on the strengthening of bilateral ties during Morrison's tenure in office.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, PM Modi said, "Always good to catch up with Mr. Scott Morrison, former Prime Minister of Australia. We had a great conversation on the India-Australia friendship."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two leaders reviewed the significant advancement in bilateral relations and fondly recalled the milestones achieved during Morrison's tenure that continue to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Prime Minister of Australia, Mr. Scott Morrison, in Melbourne today. The two leaders discussed the significant progress made in the India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They warmly recalled significant strides made in India-Australia relations during Mr. Morrison's tenure that continue to strengthen the bonds between the people of India and Australia."

Following the meeting, Morrison also shared his thoughts on social media, expressing confidence that India-Australia relations would continue to reach greater heights in the future.

"Thanks to PM Narendra Modi for the invitation to catch up in Melbourne today. Together we were able to elevate the Australian India relationship to its highest ever level. I wish him all the very best for his visit," Morrison posted on X.

Adding a lighter touch to the interaction, Morrison revealed that PM Modi enquired about his interest in cooking Indian cuisine. "And yes, he did ask about how my Indian cooking was progressing," he wrote.

Prime Minister Modi and Morrison last met in person on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders' Summit in Washington on September 23, 2021. The two leaders also held the second India-Australia Virtual Summit on March 21, 2022, during which they reviewed cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

Earlier, on June 10, Morrison congratulated PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, describing him as a "true statesman" and praising his leadership.

In his post on X at the time, Morrison wrote, "Warm congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister. A true statesman who has transformed India’s economy and standing in the world. Proud of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we built together. Congrats my friend."

Prime Minister Modi is currently in Australia as part of the second leg of his three-nation tour. Following the conclusion of his engagements in Australia, he will travel to New Zealand, where he is scheduled to hold discussions with the country's leadership aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across key sectors.

--IANS

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