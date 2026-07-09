AR Rahman asks ‘bro’ Sonu Nigam ‘how can you sound so romantic?’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) AR Rahman has welcomed Sonu Nigam to his studio to sing a track for the upcoming film “Batwara 1947”. The Oscar-winner even asked a question about how the National Award-winning singer can sound so romantic.

Rahman took X, formerly called Twitter, where he expressed his excitement on having Sonu Nigam on board for the song “On Tabassum” for the upcoming film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

“Thrilled to have #Sonunigam back in our studios to sing #OhTabassum melody from the movie #Batwara1947 Written by @Javedakhtarjadu ..Directed by @RajSantoshi and produced by @AKPPL_Official #Aamirkhan ..Bro..how can you sound so Romantic?,” Rahman wrote.

The details around the film are still underwraps. The film, which stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi, was earlier titled “Lahore 1947”. The film marks Sunny’s reunion with Santoshi after films such as ‘Ghayal’ and ‘Damini’.

The narrative is reportedly adapted from Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai’, which examines Partition not through large-scale politics, but through intimate human relationships fractured by communal violence and displacement.

The story reportedly centres on a Hindu family forced to migrate from Lahore to India, who are allotted a haveli vacated by a Muslim family, only to discover an elderly Muslim woman still living inside.

Sonu Nigam’s performances include a wide range of genres, like classical music, devotional music, ghazals, qawwali, rock and pop music, among others. He has recorded over 6,000 songs in more than 32 languages throughout his career.

He started his career in early 1990s. His first song for a film was "O Aasmanwale" from Aaja Meri Jaan in 1993. He gained recognition with TV serial song "Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye" from Talash and later for songs "Accha Sila Diya", "Sandese Aate Hai" and "Yeh Dil Deewana".

His album Deewana in 1999 became popular. He made his acting debut as an adult in 2002 with Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, a fantasy action thriller film directed by Rajkumar Kohli.

--IANS

dc/