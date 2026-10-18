Parag Tyagi gets emotional as he shares throwback video of wife Shefali Jariwala performing Kanjak Puja

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actor Parag Tyagi got emotional as he shared a throwback video of his late wife, actress Shefali Jariwala, performing Kanjak Puja during the Navratri festivities.

Taking to Instagram on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, Parag shared a video remembering Shefali and expressed his hope of celebrating Navratri together again next year while seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga. Along with the video, he wrote, “Pari aur Simba har saal ki tarah next year Navratri Manayenge aur maa ka aashirwad lenge. Happy Durga Ashtami. Love you so much my life lines meri Pari aur Simba.”

The throwback video offered a glimpse into Parag and Shefali’s Durga Ashtami celebrations at home. Dressed in a traditional suit, Shefali was seen performing Kanjak Puja, with little girls seated in front of her. The actress touched their feet as part of the ritual and sought their blessings.

The video featured snippets from their Durga Ashtami celebrations over the years, with their pet dog, Simba, also making an appearance in some frames.

Shefali, popularly known as the ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl, was widely recognized for her appearance in the hit music video “Kaanta Laga”. She also participated in reality shows, including “Bigg Boss 13.”

Shefali passed away on June 27, 2025, at the age of 42 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest in Mumbai. She was rushed to the hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, but was declared dead on arrival. Her untimely demise left the entertainment industry shocked.

Shefali and Parag first met at a mutual friend’s party, and their friendship eventually blossomed into love. Parag proposed to her on national television during the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 5’. The couple got married on August 12, 2014, in an intimate ceremony.

Since Shefali’s death, Parag has often taken to social media to revisit cherished memories of his wife and express his love for her. He also shared a close bond with their pet dog, Simba, who became a source of comfort for him following Shefali’s demise.

On July 23, after Simba’s death, Parag shared an old video featuring Shefali and their beloved pet, remembering the special bond they shared.

Parag had written, “Now mamma is not alone Simba is v happy with mamma.. Can't wait to join u both (my life lines), on the other side.”

--IANS

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