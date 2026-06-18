Parag Tyagi begins 21-day sadhana in memory of Shefali Jariwala on her first death anniversary as per Hindu calendar

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actor Parag Tyagi seemed to have become extremely emotional on account of his wife and star Shefali Jariwala’s first death anniversary according to Hindu calendar.

The actor shared an emotional video on social media on Thursday as he remembered Shefali Jariwala.

The actor in the video was seen talking about her absence and the spiritual connection he continues to feel with her.

Parag further revealed that he has begun a 21-day sadhana in Brahma Muhurat with a desire to dedicate all its spiritual fruits and merits to Shefali.

In the video, Parag said, "Today, according to the Hindu Panchang, it has been a year since Pari left her physical form. From today, I have started a new 21-day sadhana in Brahma Muhurat. All the sadhanas I have done so far have had only one resolution, that whatever virtue, light, or fruit comes from them should first be attained by Pari.”

He added, “This sadhana also carries the same resolution. Everyone thinks love comes from the body, but I believe love is not from the body, it is from the soul. And a relationship with the soul never breaks. That is why she is still with us. I feel it, and I am sure all of you feel it too. Just as you loved Pari before, continue to love her and pray for her."

Over the past year, Parag in Shefali’s memory has frequently undertaken charity drives and commemorative activities and also marked special occasions in a manner he believes she would have wanted.

For the uninitiated, Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic appearance in the music video ‘Kaanta Laga’ and her stint on Bigg Boss 13, passed away on June 27, 2025, at the age of 42.

Her sudden demise left the entertainment industry and her fans shocked.

–IANS

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