October 27, 2026 12:29 PM हिंदी

Para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh recovering after surgery following Asian Para Games crash

Para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh recovering after surgery following Asian Para Games crash

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Indian para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh is recovering well after undergoing surgery for injuries sustained in a crash during the men’s time trial at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Shaikh is receiving treatment at the Chutoen General Medical Center in Shizuoka Prefecture after suffering a displaced fracture of his left femur. The 2024 Paris Paralympian fell during the event last Wednesday, sustaining injuries to his previously operated left residual limb.

The injury is particularly significant for Shaikh, an above-knee amputee who relies on a prosthesis for mobility and competition.

Indian Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mohammed Mallick visited the athlete at the medical facility on Monday and wished him a speedy recovery. She also assured Shaikh and his team that the Indian Embassy would extend the necessary assistance until he is medically cleared to return home.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India are coordinating with the embassy and remaining in regular contact with the athlete to ensure he receives the required support during his recovery.

Shaikh was India’s sole representative in para-cycling at the Asian Para Games. His crash had raised concerns about the medical assistance available to the Indian contingent, particularly given the severity of the injuries to his previously operated limb.

Team India chief physician Dr Ameya Kagali had earlier confirmed that Shaikh was in a stable condition following the accident and required surgical intervention for the displaced fracture.

With the cyclist now recuperating in Japan, the immediate focus remains on his recovery and ensuring that he receives appropriate medical care before travelling back to India. The full implications of the injury for his rehabilitation and return to competitive cycling remain unclear.

--IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

Amal Neerad's 'Bachelor Party D'eux' makers reveal Paris Laxmi's character in film (Photo: Amal Neerad/Instagram)

Amal Neerad's 'Bachelor Party D'eux' makers reveal Paris Laxmi's character in film

Jackie Shroff marks 26 years of ‘Mission Kashmir’ starring Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan

Jackie Shroff marks 26 years of ‘Mission Kashmir’ starring Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan

3rd T20I: Unchanged India opt to field as New Zealand make three changes

3rd T20I: Unchanged India opt to field as New Zealand make three changes

Wamiqa Gabbi says prosthetics made her ‘forget’ her real appearance while playing Jyoti Nikam in ‘Prahaar’

Wamiqa Gabbi says prosthetics made her ‘forget’ her real appearance while playing Jyoti Nikam in ‘Prahaar’

Para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh recovering after surgery following Asian Para Games crash

Para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh recovering after surgery following Asian Para Games crash

India's green hydrogen sector eyes up to 200 billion investment through 2030

India's green hydrogen sector eyes up to 200 billion investment through 2030

Muneeba Ali to lead Pakistan in ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy

Muneeba Ali to lead Pakistan in ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her balcony decorated for Halloween and Diwali, calls it ‘Diwaween’ season

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her balcony decorated for Halloween and Diwali, calls it ‘Diwaloween’ season

You deserve every bit of this award: Kohli congratulates Kane for Ballon d'Or honour

You deserve every bit of this award: Kohli congratulates Kane for Ballon d'Or honour

CTI again calls for postponement of Nov 1 INDIA bloc rally a day after Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for participation

CTI’s fresh appeal to INDIA bloc for deferring Nov 1 rally, after Rahul reiterates call for participation