Para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh recovering after surgery following Asian Para Games crash

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Indian para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh is recovering well after undergoing surgery for injuries sustained in a crash during the men’s time trial at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Shaikh is receiving treatment at the Chutoen General Medical Center in Shizuoka Prefecture after suffering a displaced fracture of his left femur. The 2024 Paris Paralympian fell during the event last Wednesday, sustaining injuries to his previously operated left residual limb.

The injury is particularly significant for Shaikh, an above-knee amputee who relies on a prosthesis for mobility and competition.

Indian Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mohammed Mallick visited the athlete at the medical facility on Monday and wished him a speedy recovery. She also assured Shaikh and his team that the Indian Embassy would extend the necessary assistance until he is medically cleared to return home.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India are coordinating with the embassy and remaining in regular contact with the athlete to ensure he receives the required support during his recovery.

Shaikh was India’s sole representative in para-cycling at the Asian Para Games. His crash had raised concerns about the medical assistance available to the Indian contingent, particularly given the severity of the injuries to his previously operated limb.

Team India chief physician Dr Ameya Kagali had earlier confirmed that Shaikh was in a stable condition following the accident and required surgical intervention for the displaced fracture.

With the cyclist now recuperating in Japan, the immediate focus remains on his recovery and ensuring that he receives appropriate medical care before travelling back to India. The full implications of the injury for his rehabilitation and return to competitive cycling remain unclear.

--IANS

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