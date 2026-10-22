October 22, 2026 10:09 AM हिंदी

Para Asian Games: Suvarna wins gold in women’s F54 discus throw; Swati bags women's W1 archery bronze

Para Asian Games: Suvarna wins gold in women’s F54 discus throw; Swati wins women's W1 individual archery bronze

Nagoya, Oct 22 (IANS) India’s Suvarna Raj clinched the gold medal in the Women’s Discus Throw F54 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with an impressive throw of 15.66 metres.

Delivering a consistent performance, Suvarna recorded five throws beyond the 15-metre mark across her six attempts, underlining her dominance in the event.

She produced her gold-medal-winning effort in her fifth attempt, showcasing composure and consistency on the biggest stage to secure the top spot on the podium for India.

Iran’s Shahla Hadidi finished second with 15.45m, while Vietnam’s Thi Ngoc Thuy Nguyen took bronze with 14.65m.

Suvarna has built her sporting career through determination, disciplined training and perseverance since 2017, representing India at three Asian Para Games and several international competitions. She is currently ranked No. 2 in Asia in F54 discus throw.

The F54 classification is a seated throwing category designated for competitors with impairments affecting trunk and lower-limb function.

Beyond sport, Suvarna is an accessibility specialist and disability rights advocate. She has conducted more than 1,000 accessibility audits across India and served as the Election Commission of India's Brand Ambassador for accessible elections.

On the other hand, debutant Swati Chaudhary created history by winning India’s first-ever medal in women's W1 individual archery at the Asian Para Games here on Thursday.

Swati fought hard in the final but lost to China’s Mengkan Cen by 4-6, securing the silver medal.

Competing in the highly technical W1 category (for athletes with impairment in all four limbs). Despite limited financial support for major international trials she has consistently delivered world-class performances. Her resilience serves as an inspiration to athletes overcoming severe physical limitations.

--IANS

bc/

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