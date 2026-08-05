August 05, 2026 5:32 PM हिंदी

Paper leak issue turning into a national crisis, may speak to Union Home Minister: Hemant Soren

Paper leak issue turning into a national crisis, may speak to Union Home Minister: Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Aug 5 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has, for the second time within 24 hours, commented on the ongoing students agitation in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, saying that issues such as paper leaks and examination-related malpractices are no longer confined to Jharkhand but are emerging as a national crisis.

He said he would even speak to the Union Home Minister, if required, to ensure justice for students. The state government, he added, is closely monitoring the situation and would present concrete results once the ongoing investigations are completed.

Addressing reporters after meeting Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, Soren said the government’s doors were open to everyone and any individual or group with grievances could approach the administration. He assured that all demands would be examined seriously and addressed appropriately.

The Chief Minister said agencies concerned were investigating matters related to students and recruitment examinations, while the government continued to closely track the progress of the probes.

He reiterated that no injustice would be allowed against the youth and that the administration was committed to ensuring a fair outcome.

Soren noted that the alleged paper leak issue was no longer restricted to Jharkhand, claiming that similar incidents had surfaced in several other states as well. However, he alleged that effective action had not been taken elsewhere. He said the entire sequence of events had been conveyed to the Governor during their meeting.

The Chief Minister further said that Governor Gangwar had recently visited Delhi and met the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, during which a range of issues relating to Jharkhand were discussed. If necessary, he added, the state government would also raise the paper leak issue with the Centre.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Governor Gangwar stressed the need to maintain transparency, fairness and public confidence in examination processes. He said recruitment commissions must function in a manner that leaves no room for doubts over their credibility.

Soren assured the Governor that the Jharkhand government remained committed to securing justice for students and ensuring impartial action in the matter.

--IANS

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