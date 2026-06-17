Pankaj Tripathi talks about how travelling for shoots sparked his fascination with handloom

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi has spoken about how travelling for shoots introduced him to the beauty of handloom weaves and said that it is not just a livelihood but also a way of life, a tradition passed down through generations

Pankaj, who has announced the launch of his handloom venture dedicated to promoting India's rich handloom traditions, empowering local artisans, and encouraging consumers to embrace homegrown products.

Pankaj said, "Over the years, while traveling for shoots across the country, I have had the privilege of witnessing the beauty and dedication that goes into handloom weaving. I remember shooting in Chanderi and seeing women in almost every household weaving sarees and fabrics on handlooms. It fascinated me because this wasn't just a livelihood - it was a way of life, a tradition passed down through generations."

"Similarly, whenever I visited Banaras, I would often spend time in the weavers' neighborhoods. Watching artisans create intricate fabrics entirely by hand felt almost magical. In a world dominated by machines and mass production, I found myself asking, do people still make clothes by hand?”

“And perhaps nowhere in the world is this tradition alive and diverse as it is in India. The more I explored, the deeper my connection became."

Handloom is not merely about fabric, says Pankaj.

“it is about stories, communities, culture, patience, and human skill. Every weave carries the identity of a region, every motif carries history, and every garment carries the hard work of an artisan.”

“Unfortunately, many weaving communities continue to struggle despite preserving traditions that are invaluable to our cultural identity. I felt that if I could contribute in any way towards creating awareness and generating opportunities for these artisans, I should do so."

Talking about his association with khadi and handloom products over the years strengthened this belief. He shared that through his venture, which has been conceptualized in collaboration with stylist Vineet Chauhan, the star wants to celebrate Indian craftsmanship while creating a platform that helps artisans receive the recognition and support they truly deserve.

"This idea took shape through countless conversations with my stylist Vineet Chauhan, who shares a deep appreciation for Indian textiles. Together, we envisioned a platform that would not only showcase beautiful handloom products but also tell the stories behind them.”

“Our dream is to collaborate with artisan communities from different parts of India and bring their extraordinary work to a wider audience."

"India's handloom tradition is thousands of years old. It is one of our greatest cultural treasures,” said Pankaj.

--IANS

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