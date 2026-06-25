Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu’s ‘Mirzapur- The Movie’ teaser promises ‘epic bhaukaal’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) The makers of the movie adaptation of “Mirzapur” on Thursday unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film, which gave a glimpse into the “epic bhaukaal” it is going to set on September 4.

The two-minute-long teaser showcases that the film is rooted in the timeline that began with Season 1 in 2018. The teaser also stirs nostalgia with iconic dialogues placed perfectly in the movie adaptation.

The teaser begins with Pankaj’s iconic character Kaleen Bhaiya saying that it is sometimes difficult to find a capable son and sometimes it is impossible.

The teaser, which is soaked in guns, gangsters and guts, showcases glimpses of Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya, Ali Fazal’s Guddu Bhaiyya, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Piglaonkar.

It also showcases the impactful new entrants, Ravi Kishan and Jeetendra, who want to form their new empire.

Further expanding the ensemble, the film features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan.

“Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The upcoming movie adaptation features new cast additions alongside returning stars, including Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chouhan, and Ravi Kishan.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, and features a new cast of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

--IANS

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