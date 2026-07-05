July 05, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

Pandwani singer Teejan Bai passes away; PM Modi expresses grief

Pandwani singer Teejan Bai passes away; PM Modi expresses grief

Raipur/New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary Pandwani singer Teejan Bai passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur on Sunday after battling a prolonged illness.

According to the hospital officials, Teejan Bai breathed her last at 3.15 a.m. on Sunday. She had been undergoing treatment since May 27. Teejan Bai was suffering from severe lung infection, bloodstream infection (sepsis), and acute kidney injury.

The 70-year-old folk icon was widely regarded as one of the greatest exponents of Pandwani -- a Chhattisgarh-based folk singing style involving narration of tales from the ancient Indian epic Mahabharata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing of Teejan Bai, calling it an "irreplaceable loss to the world of art and culture".

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of the renowned Pandavani singer Teejan Bai ji. Through her grand performances, she gave this folk art form of Chhattisgarh a unique identity across the world. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art and culture. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti!"

Born in 1956 in Ganiyari village near Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Teejan Bai rose from humble beginnings to become an internationally acclaimed artist. She popularised Pandwani, a traditional folk art form of Chhattisgarh in which stories from the Mahabharata are narrated through powerful singing and dramatic performance.

Her unique style, marked by deep emotion and energetic delivery while seated on stage, brought this lesser-known folk tradition to the global stage.

Over her illustrious career, Teejan Bai received some of India's highest civilian honours, including the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2003, and Padma Vibhushan in 2019. She was also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1995 and several other prestigious recognitions for her immense contribution to Indian folk culture.

--IANS

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