Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Faisal Malik, who is known for his role of Prahladcha in the fan favourite series ‘Panchayat’, has said that the show has managed to showcase characters which are smaller in length but have the biggest impact.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show in Sehore, and credited the show’s writing.

He told IANS, “The writing, the people who have made it. It’s the first show that I saw, whatever the character was, small or big, people know about them very well. They listen to it, understand it, and are fully invested”.

‘Panchayat’ has emerged as one of India's most beloved streaming shows, leaving a significant cultural footprint through its authentic portrayal of rural life. The show's success also demonstrated the appetite for grounded, small-town Indian storytelling.

When asked if he would agree that the Indian audiences right now are hungry for rooted stories rather than just the spectacles, he said, “It has always been like this. Good stories are always going on”.

‘Panchayat’ is a comedy-drama that captures the simplicity, struggles, and charm of rural India. Set in the fictional village of Phulera, the show follows Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), who is an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up the job of a Panchayat secretary. What begins as a frustrating posting gradually turns into an unforgettable journey filled with hilarious situations, meaningful relationships, and life lessons. The show also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and others, and strikes a perfect balance between humour and emotion.

The show blends village administration, local politics, caste dynamics, community relationships and aspirations, without resorting to exaggerated stereotypes. Its understated humour, relatable characters and rooted storytelling have helped bridge the urban-rural cultural divide.

Its realistic storytelling, memorable characters, and refreshing simplicity make Panchayat a truly special show that connects with audiences across generations.

The show is set to stream on December 3, 2026 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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