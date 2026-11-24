New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Debate over Pakistan's exchange rate policy has intensified after the country's Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) rose to 110 in October, prompting economists and policy observers to question whether concerns about currency overvaluation may be overshadowing more fundamental challenges facing the economy, a report has said.

A report by Dawn said that some commentators view the elevated REER as evidence that the Pakistani rupee is being artificially supported, while others argue that the indicator has limited usefulness when assessed in isolation.

Quoting an economist, it noted, "REER has a legitimate but limited purpose. It measures changes in the nominal exchange rate adjusted for relative price movements against trading partners. But an index reading of 100... doesn't establish an optimal exchange rate. Nor does a deviation from 100 automatically signal overvaluation or undervaluation."

Current economic indicators do not point to immediate stress in the external sector.

A modest current account surplus, improving foreign exchange reserves, central bank purchases of dollars and a narrow gap between interbank and open-market exchange rates suggest that the rupee's current level is being supported by market fundamentals, including export growth, remittance inflows and positive real interest rates.

However, the report contends that the real challenge lies elsewhere.

Pakistan's sustainable growth rate is estimated at around 4 per cent annually of which roughly 2.5 per cent stem from population growth, leaving only modest gains from productivity improvements.

"The broader lesson is that Pakistan's economy possesses or makes little of note that the world wants," the report said and pointed to weak industrial competitiveness, poor human capital development, energy sector inefficiencies and longstanding political-economy constraints.

It also questioned whether the traditional prescription of currency depreciation and export-led growth remains viable in a rapidly changing global economy marked by automation, artificial intelligence (AI), reshoring of manufacturing and geopolitical fragmentation.

"The world in which export-led growth is possible for Pakistan may no longer exist," the report said and warned that increasing reliance on robotics and AI could further diminish the advantages of low-cost labour.

--IANS

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