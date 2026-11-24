Chandigarh, Nov 24 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, has secured the conviction of two interstate drug traffickers, with a Special Court in Ludhiana sentencing them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each in a case involving the seizure of 3.8 kg of charas.

The convicted persons have been identified as Madan Lal, a resident of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, and Vipan Sood, a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab.

A Special Court, on November 20, convicted both accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them.

According to the NCB, on June 29, 2019, acting on specific intelligence, a team intercepted the two accused at the Jalandhar Bypass overbridge in Ludhiana while Madan Lal was allegedly handing over a backpack to Vipan Sood.

During the search, the backpack was found to contain 3.8 kg of charas, which had been brought from Jammu and Kashmir.

Samples drawn in the presence of a Judicial Magistrate were subsequently confirmed as charas by the Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL), New Delhi. Call detail records also established prior communication between the two accused.

During the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses. The court held that the recovery of the contraband and the attempted handover had been established. It also observed that the call records supported the prosecution's claim of a prearranged transaction.

The court rejected the defence arguments concerning Section 50 of the NDPS Act and the resin content of the seized substance. Observing that offences involving commercial quantities required strict deterrence, it declined to grant any leniency.

The NCB said the conviction was based entirely on independent scientific and electronic evidence, without relying on statements made by the accused under Section 67 of the NDPS Act.

Earlier, on November 21, the NCB's Jammu Zonal Unit, in coordination with its Delhi Zonal Unit, had busted an interstate pharmaceutical drug trafficking network allegedly supplying drugs from Delhi to the Kashmir Valley. Four people were arrested, and more than five lakh tablets, capsules and bottles of pharmaceutical preparations were seized.

The NCB urged citizens to report drug trafficking through the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline at the toll-free number 1933, assuring that the identity of informants would remain confidential.

--IANS

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