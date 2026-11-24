Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma recently gave a glimpse of her exclusive yacht party.

She revealed how she managed to squeeze in the celebration before heading to the airport with very little time to spare. Taking to Instagram, Nia shared a note about her tightly packed schedule, revealing that she had kept just a 45-minute buffer between her yacht party and reaching the airport.

Sharing series of her photos, she wrote, “Only kept a 45 mins buffer time between my exclusive yacht party and reaching the airport just in time. If Living on the edge had a face…”

In the pictures, Nia is seen enjoying herself on a yacht, dancing while seated and striking several stylish poses. She opted for a chic black dress, adding to her glamorous look.

Through her post, the actress offered a glimpse into her eventful schedule, describing the experience as living life on the edge. Her 45-minute window between the celebrations and her flight made for quite a last-minute rush.

Nia, who is known for her vibrant social media presence, often gives glimpses of her personal outings, celebrations and professional commitments.

A few weeks ago, Nia Sharma shared pictures from her visit to Sri Lanka, offering a glimpse of her time exploring the island country's beaches and scenic locations. The ‘Naagin’ actress posted a series of pictures featuring beautiful beach sunsets. She also tagged locations such as Mirissa, Galle Fort and Ahangama. Describing the trip as a workcation, Nia wrote, “The few sunsets on the beaches! Workcation… (not a usual vacay girl).. #mirrisa #gallefort #ahangama.”

On the work front, Nia was recently associated with the sixteenth season of the dating reality show ‘Splitsvilla’, hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra. She was also seen in the latest edition of the celebrity cooking-comedy show ‘Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited’.

Nia has been part of several popular television shows, including ‘Behenein’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Meri Durga’ and ‘Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha’.

--IANS

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