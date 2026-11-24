Colombo, Nov 24 (IANS) Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sujay, on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka's Trincomalee, will ferry the participants of the Joint International Cycling Expedition by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) of India and Sri Lanka and train Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) personnel on deploying pollution response equipment, the High Commission of India in Colombo said on Tuesday.

"Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Sujay' arrived in Trincomalee on 23 November for a 3-day visit," the High Commission posted on X.

Elaborating on the ship's engagements, the High Commission said, "The ship will ferry the participants of the Joint International Cycling Expedition by the National Cadet Corps of India and Sri Lanka, and also impart training for Sri Lanka Coast Guard personnel on the deployment of pollution response equipment."

According to the SLCG, the visit of the Offshore Patrol Vessel marks the third Indian Coast Guard (ICG) vessel visit to Sri Lanka this year.

"The visit, marking the third ICG vessel visit this year, further strengthens Maritime Security cooperation and professional ties between ICG and SLCG," the SLCG posted on X.

During the visit, personnel of the two Coast Guards participated in a joint yoga session and a friendly volleyball match on Tuesday.

"Promoting camaraderie and friendship! Personnel of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard and Indian Coast Guard participated in a joint yoga session and a friendly volleyball match on 24 November 2026, strengthening bonds and fostering mutual understanding during the visit of ICGS Sujay," the SLCG said.

Earlier this month, the ICG and the SLCG held their ninth High-Level Meeting at Mirissa in Sri Lanka, focusing on cooperation in marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue and maritime law enforcement.

"The Indian delegation was led by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, Director General, Indian Coast Guard, while the Sri Lankan delegation was headed by Rear Admiral Ruwan Rupasena, Director General, Sri Lanka Coast Guard," the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

Highlighting the outcome of the talks, the MoD had said, "During the deliberations, both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to working closely towards addressing emerging maritime challenges and enhancing cooperation in ensuring maritime safety, security and environmental protection across the shared maritime domain."

--IANS

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