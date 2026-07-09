Pallavi Joshi says celebrating Zeenat Aman's 50 years in Bollywood made them realise her 'incredible body of work'

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Indian film industry actress Pallavi Joshi fondly recalled celebrating veteran actress Zeenat Aman's remarkable milestone of completing 50 years in Bollywood.

The actress revealed how an impromptu dance session to the star's evergreen songs turned into one of her favourite memories from the sets of 'Margao Files'.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Pallavi shared that the celebration took place during the film's shoot in Chhota Udaipur, near Vadodara, where the cast and crew gathered to honour Zeenat's extraordinary journey.

"There's one thing I would like to share. When she completed 50 years in the industry, Kapil Kaustubh Sharma had organised a cake. This happened on the sets of 'Margao Files' in Baroda, at a place called Chhota Udaipur, where we were shooting," she recalled.

The actress said the intimate celebration soon transformed into a musical tribute to Zeenat Aman.

"So we had the celebration for her, and all the women were there. Somebody started playing old Zeenat Aman songs, and we all started grooving to those songs," Pallavi said.

She added that the experience made everyone appreciate the veteran actress' remarkable contribution to Hindi cinema even more.

"Of course, we know she's got some wonderful songs, but it was only when you start playing the songs that you realise, 'Oh my God, look at the number of songs, and what amazing, different characters she has done.'"

Recalling the memorable evening, Pallavi said, "After the pack-up, we were all just dancing to her songs. I remember that evening very fondly."

For the uninitiated, Zeenat Aman made her acting debut in the early 1970s and went on to redefine the image of the Hindi film heroine, breaking the stereotypes, with memorable and bold performances in movies such as 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan', 'Don', 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Qurbani', 'Dostana' and 'Insaaf Ka Tarazu', amongst many others.

The actress, back in the olden times, was known for her glamour, confidence and path-breaking roles.

Pallavi and Zeenat were seen sharing screen space in their recently released series 'Margao Files', directed by Kapil Kaustubh Sharma.

–IANS

rd/