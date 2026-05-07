May 07, 2026 10:51 AM हिंदी

Palash Sen shares pictures with ‘extraordinary gentlemen’ Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana

Palash Sen shares pictures with ‘extraordinary gentlemen’ Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Palash Sen shared a slew of throwback pictures with names such as Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapil Sharma, and Sunil Grover. The singer said that across his career, he has had the good fortune of meeting an “extraordinary league of gentlemen.”

Palash first shared a picture with Abhishek, followed by Ayushmann, Kapil, and Sunil on the photo-sharing application Instagram. He went on to say that for him, these are not just memories but “stories.”

He took to the caption section and took his fans on a “joyride” down the pages of his “storybook”.

Palash wrote in the caption: “You will call them memories, nostalgia or whatever, but I call them stories.. Across my career, I have had the good fortune of meeting an extraordinary league of Gentlemen… Taking you along on a joyride down the pages of this story book called my life…(sic).”

In the caption, he mentioned that Abhishek owns the word “Dhoom”, referring to the popular film franchise. He also spoke about owning the word, too, and revealed why.

“1. Two boys who OWN the word Dhoom! Jr. B machaata hai, main pichuckta hoon!” he wrote.

Talking about Ayushmann, he wrote: “2. The Doctor and The Vampire. 2 guys who visit the hospital with completely different sets of intent. Thamma for a reason.”

For Kapil Sharma, he said: “3. No pill that I prescribe, can be as effective as Ka-Pill. Now you know why I never tried my hand at comedy?”

Palash heaped praise on Sunil Grover and penned: “4. The only guy I know who wears more hats than I do. Hats, and probably wigs too. Iske liye koii kaise hi kuch likhe?”

The singer founded his band, Euphoria, while in college. His band’s first release, 'Dhoom Pichuck Dhoom,' turned out to be a major hit. Some of his iconic songs are Maeri, Phir Dhoom, Aana Meri Gully, and Ab Na Jaa.

--IANS

dc/

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