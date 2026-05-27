OCA, IOA, members of sports fraternity mourn the passing of Randhir Singh

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Tributes poured in from across the sporting world after former Olympian and veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday.

The former shooter, who served in several key positions with the Indian Olympic Association, the Olympic Council of Asia, and the International Olympic Committee, was remembered as one of the most influential figures in Indian and Asian sport.

The OCA expressed its condolences in an official statement on X, writing, “The Olympic Council of Asia is deeply saddened by the passing of Raja Randhir Singh, Honorary Life President of the OCA, Honorary Member of the International Olympic Committee, and former President of the Olympic Council of Asia. A distinguished leader of the Olympic Movement, Raja Randhir Singh dedicated his life to the service of sport and the advancement of the Olympic values across Asia. The Olympic Council of Asia extends its sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Olympic family. May he rest in peace.”

IOA president P. T. Usha described Randhir Singh as a close friend and an irreplaceable figure in Indian sport. “My heart fills with sadness on the passing away of Shri Raja Randhir Singh ji, a dear friend and an extraordinary human who took India to new heights in sports in Asia and around the world. We have lost an exceptional leader & his irreplaceable wisdom. Rest in Peace Raja Saheb,” she wrote.

Former Olympian and World Athletics vice-president Adille Sumariwalla recalled his long association with Randhir Singh as he said, “Extremely saddened to hear of Raja Randhir Singh’s passing. I have fond memories of him, dating back to the time we were team-mates in the 1980 Olympic Games. He leaves behind a massive legacy as an athlete & sports administrator. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends.”

The National Rifle Association of India also paid tribute to the former Asian Games gold medallist. “Rest in Peace, Raja Randhir Singh. Today, the sporting world loses a true legend. A distinguished Olympian, Arjuna Awardee, and visionary sports administrator, Raja Randhir Singh’s contributions to the Olympic movement and shooting sports will never be forgotten,” NRAI said.

Hockey India remembered him as one of the country’s most respected administrators. “Deeply saddened with the passing of Raja Randhir Singh – Olympian, Asian Games gold medallist and one of the most respected sports administrators in India, Asia and the International Olympic Committee. He was also the first Indian to be elected president of the Olympic Council of Asia. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra highlighted Randhir Singh’s contribution to Indian and world sport. “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Raja Randhir Singh ji. He lived a life devoted to sport as an Olympian, as a sports administrator, and as someone who contributed immensely to Indian and World sport. His legacy will remain an important part of our sporting history. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” he wrote.

Deputy Chif Minister of Gujarat harsh Sangh "Deeply saddened by the passing of Raja Randhir Singh Ji, a legendary Olympian, Asian Games gold medallist and a towering figure in global sports administration. From representing India with pride to becoming the first Indian president of the Olympic Council of Asia, his contribution to Indian and Asian sports will always be remembered with great respect. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Raja Randhir Singh ji, a towering figure in Asian and Indian sports administration. Om Shanti,” Esports Federation of India wrote.

Former AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran described Randhir Singh's death as an “irreplaceable loss” for Indian sport.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Raja Randhir Singh ji. An Olympian, Asian Games gold medallist shooter, former Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association, former President of the Olympic Council of Asia, and former member of the IOC, Raja Saheb was a towering and highly respected figure in global sports. His passing is a monumental and irreplaceable loss for sports in India. He was, without a doubt, one of the finest sports administrators our country has ever produced, dedicating his life to elevating Indian and international sports to new heights.

“On a personal note, I always shared a great rapport with him and deeply cherished our interactions and his immense wisdom. His unparalleled contributions to sports in India and across the globe will always be remembered and will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and the entire sporting fraternity during this incredibly difficult time. Travel well, Raja Saheb. You will be profoundly missed,” he penned in a heartfelt post.

Former Punjab Chief Minster Captain Amrinder Singh tweeted, "With deep sorrow, I regret to inform you all that my brother, Raja Randhir Singh Ji, has passed away. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul."

Randhir represented India at five Olympic Games, 1968 Mexico Olympics, 1972 Munich Olympics, 1976 Montreal Olympics, 1980 Moscow Olympics and 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, after also serving as a reserve shooter at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964.

Among his notable achievements as an athlete was winning the individual gold medal in trap shooting at the 1978 Asian Games, becoming the first Indian shooter to win a gold medal at the continental event. He later added an individual bronze and a team silver medal at the 1982 Asian Games.

--IANS

vi/bc