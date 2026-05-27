Abhinav Shukla wishes Happy 'Interim Birthday' to his twin daughters: What an incredible journey

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Abhinav Shukla wished his twin daughters- Edhaa & Jeeva 'Happy Interim Birthday' as they turned two and a half years old on Wednesday.

Sharing a cute photo of the twins by the seaside with their backs towards the camera, the 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant reflected on his journey as a father to his baby girls.

From sleepless nights, to heart melting hugs, to reasonable cries, Abhinav called it an 'incredible journey'.

He penned on his official Instagram handle, "My Troopers are 2 1/2 years today ! What an incredible journey, never a dull day with them. The unconditional smiles in the morning , cute and simple demands , artless nature , genuine hugs and reasonable cries ! Hundreds of nights of interrupted sleep and muscular fatigue washed away with such genuine love and affection they have at such a young age ! E&J Happy Interim Birthday ! 27 May 2026."

For those who do not know, Abhinav and his actress wife, Rubina Dilaik, welcomed their twin daughters in 2023.

Rubina recently spoke about the various emotional challenges one faces while balancing motherhood and ambition as she gears up to participate in the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 15".

Talking exclusively with IANS, she shared the emotional conflict she faces as a working mother chasing her dreams.

“There are video calls but not that physical warmth. Whenever they cry ‘Mama aajao, Mama aajao’ on video call and that ‘Mama aajao’ brings my heart to my mouth,” Rubina said.

She added that she is still trying to strike a balance between motherhood and her career.

“I don't know how I am going to balance it. I am also not prepared for it. Actually, nobody prepares you for motherhood and such are the challenges which all the working mothers are facing,” the 'Choti Bahu' actress added.

--IANS

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