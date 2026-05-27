Bangladesh players climb ICC Test rankings after 2-0 sweep against Pakistan

Dubai, May 27 (IANS) Bangladesh players made significant progress in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after their impressive 2-0 series victory over Pakistan in home series, which was also part of the World Test Championship.

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim was one of the biggest gainers after scoring a series-best 259 runs in four innings. The experienced right-hander climbed 10 places to joint 16th in the ICC Test batting rankings.

Fellow Bangladesh batter Litton Das also enjoyed a strong rise, moving up 14 spots to 24th after collecting 239 runs during the series.

Bangladesh bowlers also benefited from the series win. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam climbed two places to 11th in the ICC Test bowling rankings and also achieved a new career-best rating. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz moved up two spots to 25th, while fast bowler Nahid Rana jumped 10 places to 54th.

Taijul also gained three spots in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings to move to 29th. Despite the series defeat, Pakistan received some positive news as pacer Khurram Shahzad returned to the ICC Test bowling rankings in 49th position following his comeback appearance in the second Test in Sylhet.

There were also notable changes in the ODI rankings after the completion of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series featuring Nepal, the United States and Scotland

Nepal, who won three matches during the tri-series, saw wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh rise five spots to joint 81st in the ODI batting rankings, while all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee moved up eight places to joint 91st.

Nepal bowlers Sandeep Lamichhane and Lalit Rajbanshi also registered gains, climbing to 32nd and joint 47th, respectively, in the ODI bowling rankings.

For Scotland, star all-rounder Brandon McMullen moved up four places to 49th in the ODI batting rankings.

USA spinner Nosthush Kenjige climbed 10 spots to 49th in the ODI bowling rankings, while teammate Milind Kumar gained four places to reach joint 18th in the ODI all-rounder rankings.

--IANS

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