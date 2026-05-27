Director Dharani Rasendran film's shooting wrapped up

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) The makers of critically acclaimed director Dharani Rasendran’s next film, featuring actor Sasikumar in the lead, on Wednesday announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Produced by J.K. Film International J Kamalakannan, the yet-to-be-titled film has officially wrapped up filming, marking an important milestone for a project that has steadily built curiosity among film enthusiasts.

Sources close to the unit of the film have now disclosed that the film will feature filmmaker-actor Sasikumar in a pivotal role as an INA officer. While Sasikumar plays the protagonist's role, the others in the star-cast include Samuthirakani, Kishore, Seyon, Bhavani, and Sshivada. Adding to the excitement, actor Ashok Selvan will be seen in a special cameo appearance, further elevating expectations surrounding the film.

While the filming journey has now concluded, sources close to the unit emphasise that the project is only entering another crucial and meticulous phase. Given the extensive VFX work involved in recreating the film’s world and enhancing its visual scale, sources say the makers intend to carry out the post-production process with the utmost precision.

Sources claim that the team was committed to delivering a never-before cinematic experience to audiences.

The film boasts of a fantastic technical team. Sethu Murugavel has captured the breathtaking visuals with his magical cinematography. Sarthak Kalyani is composing music and Mahendran Ganesan is overseeing editing work.

Produced by J.K. Film International J Kamalakannan, the film features an ensemble cast including Seyon, Bhavani Sre, Samuthirakani, Shivadha, Kishore, and others. The film is set against the backdrop of the British era, with Sasikumar portraying a striking and powerful role that is expected to stand out as one of the film’s key highlights.

For the unaware, producer J Kamalakannan had, at the time of the film's launch, said, “I was always driven by passion to be a small part of the film industry, and the long-time dream finally gets fulfilled through this project. JK Film International is happy to collaborate with director Dharani Rasendran, who became an overnight showstopper in the industry with his war drama ‘Yaathisai’. Our production house will strive to create good content and promote talented and aspiring filmmakers.”

--IANS

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