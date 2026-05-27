‘Inspector Avinash’ director calls Freddy Daruwala, a 'charming, dynamic, good looking guy'

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Director Neerraj Pathak, who has helmed the 2nd season of the streaming show ‘Inspector Avinash’, has heaped praise on actor Freddy Daruwala.

The director said that Freddy is “charming, dynamic, and a good looking guy”. The director spoke with IANS along with Randeep Hooda and Freddy Daruwala during the promotions of the show in Mumbai.

Talking about Freddy, the director said, “He's a very honest guy. That’s his greatest quality, he is grounded and honest. Not many actors have this quality. Either they are burdened with their own intellect and their own way they want to present”.

He told IANS, “I wanted a charming, dynamic, good looking guy. The character is a very charming home minister and youngest one. In the previous season, the money was less. But I want to thank him that he didn't see money. He saw the passion of the director. He saw the character the way I wanted him. Now we have created a long lasting relationship. And I tell him, ‘You have great potential’. And he has a long way to go. But he is a great guy at heart, he could make his mark”.

“He played the character in a very charming way, and lent maturity to the character that we wanted. In the show, he is not a manipulator but through the journey, he understands that as a politician, he needs to manipulate his position. So slowly, slowly his character grows. And besides that, the charm, nobody can resist”, he added.

Season 2 of the show explores even darker and more emotionally charged territory for the titular character, with Avinash navigating high-pressure situations that challenge both his personal and professional life.

‘Inspector Avinash’ season 2 is available to stream on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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