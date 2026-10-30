Palash Sen revisits Pahadi folk song ‘Bedu Pako Baro Masa’ from Rishikesh

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Singer Palash Sen sauntered down memory lane, sharing a six-year-old video of himself singing the popular Pahadi folk song ‘Bedu Pako Baro Masa’ on the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Palash said the song came out spontaneously and reflected Euphoria’s deep-rooted passion for music and the folk traditions of the country.

Palash wrote in the caption: “Pahadi blast from the past. 6 years back , this day we were in Rishikesh , right on the banks of Ma Ganga .. this song just came out so spontaneously. We share it with you today.”

“The thing about Euphoria is that music is our passion, our soul , our life .. and we truly celebrate the folk music of our great nation.”

He added that for the band, music is the reason they do what they do, with fame, money and power never being the pursuit.

“Wherever we are, music is with us . Music is the reason we do what we do with conviction. The side quests of fame , money and power are not our quests. Just living simply singing our simple songs. Not worried about the future or regretting the past, just euphoric in the moment.”

Talking about Palash, he formed the Indian pop-rock band Euphoria in 1998. The band has released 16 singles by adopting the DIY method, and embracing the digital revolution in the music industry.

They were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 by the Indian Recording Arts Academy at the Palm Expo in Mumbai. Alongside jaunty pop rock songs, Euphoria have also been known to produce music with a satirical message.

In other news, Palash recalled his medical college days on October 26. He took to Instagram, where he shared a string of glimpses of himself sitting at the back of a scooter.

--IANS

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