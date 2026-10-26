Palash Sen recalls medical college days as he rides two-wheeler to Mumbai concert

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Singer Palash Sen said riding a two-wheeler to his Mumbai concert took him back to his medical college days, helping him overcome anxiety and rediscover the joy of being one with his audience.

Palash took to Instagram, where he shared a string of glimpses of himself sitting at the back of a scooter. He said that the singer takes pride in his middle-class upbringing and recalled how his father owned a blue scooter, adding that he may now travel to all his concerts on a two-wheeler.

“Yesterday, for the 2nd time ever , I went to our concert in Mumbai on a two wheeler. Saved me time, made me less anxious, I went back to my Medical college days and I rediscovered the Joy of just being one with all those coming to watch me on stage,” Palash wrote in the caption.

The “Maeri” hitmaker added: “My Man Everday ( not just Friday) Sonu , drove me to the venue. I am a superstitious man and Sonu has to drive me to every gig of mine. Back stage was packed with Mercs, Rovers and even a Maybach , of the other artists. But Sonu parked my scooter right outside our green room. Proudly.”

He said: “I am a common man , who God has blessed with a talent . And I wear my middle class upbringing proudly on my sleeve. My papa always had a scooter and we were proud of that blue scooter. Memories came rushing back as I rode to my concert. Concert talk in another post.”

“It was our Best Concert ever... had to be, it was Mumbai. We have been reposting stories by you all since last night and our hearts are full. But I wanted to share this moment with you all.maybe I will go to all my concerts on a two wheeler forever now. Artists on two wheelers , do it better , you see … and you heard last night.”

--IANS

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