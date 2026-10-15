Palash Sen recalls Bryan Adams as ‘nicest person’, says he was ‘generous with his compliments’

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Singer Palash Sen has fondly recalled meeting Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams at a music festival in Memphis, the US, in the summer of 2000, remembering him as one of the kindest people he had met.

Palash took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Adams and said the “Summer of 69” hitmaker loved Euphoria’s performance and was generous with his compliments, describing the experience as one of the best days of his life.

The caption read: “Summer of 2000.. Beale Street Music Festival, Memphis, USA.. Euphoria played a slot just before this Icon in a city which is the birthplace of rock n roll.. We were the only non-North American act, amongst many stalwarts like Foo Fighters, Creed, Foreigner, Collective Soul and this fine Canadian gentleman..”

Palash added: “I remember Bryan as the kindest, nicest person, who loved our set and was very generous with his compliments.. Needless to say, Euphoria and Bryan Adams were instrumental in Waking up the Neighbors that night.. those remain - Some of the best days of my life.”

Talking about Palash, he formed the Indian pop-rock band Euphoria in 1998. The band has released 16 singles by adopting the DIY method, and embracing the digital revolution in the music industry.

They were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 by the Indian Recording Arts Academy at the Palm Expo in Mumbai. Alongside jaunty pop rock songs, Euphoria have also been known to produce music with a satirical message.

Talking about Adams, he released his eponymous debut album when he was 20 years of age. He rose to fame in North America with the 1983 top ten album Cuts Like a Knife; the album featured its title track and the ballad "Straight from the Heart", which became his first U.S. top-ten hit.

His 1984 Canadian and U.S. number one album, Reckless, became the first album by a Canadian to be certified diamond in Canada and made Adams a global star; the album's six charting singles included "Run to You" and "Summer of '69", both top ten hits in the US and Canada, and the power ballad "Heaven", a US number one hit.

--IANS

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