Palash Sen meets Anupam Kher mid-air: You are a national treasure

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Singer-actor Palash Sen met with veteran actor Anupam Kher during a flight, calling him a “national treasure” and an enduring source of inspiration.

Taking to Instagram, Palash shared a picture a picture sitting next to Anupam as the two posed for pictures. He revealed that he recently bumped into the actor “30,000 feet in the air” and finally gave in to his inner fan by requesting a photograph with the celebrated actor.

“30,000 feet in the air and in the best company I could have asked for ! Shared a flight with the legendary @anupampkher today. I have met him so many times but this time the fan in me finally requested him for a pic,” he wrote in the caption.

Despite having met Kher several times in the past, Palash said that this encounter felt special, as he expressed deep admiration for the veteran’s journey and persona. Referring to him as “Sir,” he said Anupam continues to be a teacher in many ways.

“I am a true admirer and I call him Sir. He is a teacher in so many ways - as an actor, a director & a human being. Truly an inspiration to see his energy and humility always. He has always been this simple man ..extremely intelligent, unbelievably warm.”

Palash also lauded Anupam’s directorial venture, Tanvi The Great, saying it further elevated his respect for the veteran actor. He urged audiences who haven’t watched the film yet to do so, calling it a must-watch.

“Watched his directorial debut recently and my admiration knows no bounds. All of you who haven’t watched Tanvi the great , please do so asap and do yourself a favour. Thank you Anupam sir for all the entertainment all these years. Always take care . You are a national treasure and we all love you.”

--IANS

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