Palash Sen comes out in support of Daler Mehndi, says he never touched alcohol

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Singer Palash Sen has come out in support of fellow musician Daler Mehndi amid the criticism surrounding his recent performance controversy.

Sen said the singer has never touched alcohol. Standing by Daler, Palash also penned an emotional note, describing him as a brother and a legendary artist who has dedicated his life to spreading happiness through music. Taking to Instagram, Palash Sen shared a note that read, “Dear Daler, To the world, you are a legend, a pioneer, and the King of Bhangra who brought joy and unforgettable music to millions across the globe. But to me, you are simply my brother—a person with a heart far bigger and kinder than most will ever know.”

“Seeing the continuous trolling and negativity directed toward you hurts, but it also reminds me of how easy it is for people behind screens to forget the human being behind the icon. They see memes and headlines.. I see a man who has given his entire life, sweat, and soul to spreading happiness, uplifting culture, and serving through his art and philanthropy,” he added.

The note further read, “Everyone has a bad day or ill health. Even legends can fall ill, but can't disappoint their fans by not showing up. You showed up and tried to do your best. People may mock, criticize, or judge, but no amount of noise can erase your legacy, your kindness, or the unshakeable dignity with which you carry yourself. You have always taught us to respond to hardship with love, faith, and patience—and even now, your spirit remains untamed.”

“To everyone quick to judge or laugh - behind every famous face is a real person. A fallible, vulnerable human. Please look at him with love and respect always. He is a gem of our country. My dear veer, stay strong. Circumstances are temporary, but love, respect, and your legacy are forever. I stand by you & love you today, tomorrow, and always. P.S- Daler paaji doesn't touch alcohol. Never did. Never will.”

For the caption, Palash wrote, “Sabse Diler, Mera Bhai Daler. It's easy to mock, but very tough to be compassionate, empathetic and Sensitive..”

Daler Mehndi recently grabbed headlines after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted his performance at the Kunjapuri Fair on October 18. He alleged that the singer had consumed alcohol before taking the stage during the Navratri celebrations.

--IANS

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