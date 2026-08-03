Harsh Mehta, Arjun Singh take home top honours at Monsoon Pickleball Championship

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Harsh Mehta and Arjun Singh dominated the pro men’s doubles event, showcasing a masterclass in pickleball on court, beating Tejas Gulati and Kashyap Baranwal as Monsoon Pickleball Championship 4.0 witnessed an astonishing participation of over 1200 athletes at Andheri Sports Complex.

The Monsoon Pickleball Championship had a total of 48 categories and a total of over 1200 participants competing over a span of five days.

“Extremely happy to be a part of the Monsoon Pickleball Championship 4.0 and congratulations to Global Sports for constantly raising the bar for pickleball in India year after year. They have made sure that talent is rewarded, and notably Arjun Singh is truly a testament to that effort. Global Sports is single-handedly changing the pickleball landscape, and I wish them the best of luck for their future endeavours," said Sachin Ahir, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Arjun and Naomi Amalsadiwala won the pro mixed doubles in what continues to be an absolute thriller each time that they go up against Pearl Amalsadiwala and Divyanshu Kataria.

The three-setter was eventually decided by a whisker as Arjun and Naomi won 13-11 in the final set. Pearl and Naomi Amalsadiwala continue to dominate the pro women’s doubles category, beating Khushi Desai and Snehal Patil in a one-sided final.

"Really happy to also take home the gold in the Pro Mixed Doubles category as well with Naomi Amalsadiwala; we look forward to carrying this momentum into the World Cup with the help and constant support of Global Sports," said Arjun.

The Pro Men’s Singles was won by Diwakar Agarwal in a close final, beating Rashein Samuel, 11-9 and 11-6. Earlier in the tournament, Diwakar beat home favourite Arjun Singh in the semifinals of the Pro Men’s Singles, who was considered to be the favourite in the category as well.

The Pro Women’s Singles was won by Khushi Desai, beating Shreya Chakraborty 11-9 and 11-0.

"We are doing everything possible in terms of coaching, infrastructure and opportunities for all the athletes under Global Sports and beyond. The aim is to be absolutely ready for when pickleball is introduced at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the Olympics and to make sure that India is all set to aim for the highest honours," said Hemal Jain, Founder & Partner, Global Sports.

--IANS

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