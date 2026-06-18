June 18, 2026 11:11 AM हिंदी

Palash Dutta opens up about how delayed payments impacted his mental health

Palash Dutta opens up about how delayed payments impacted his mental health

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actor-casting director Palash Dutta has opened up about the emotional and psychological toll caused by prolonged delays in receiving payments for his work.

Reflecting on the challenges he faced, Dutta told IANS that despite honoring professional commitments, travelling long distances, and making personal sacrifices, repeated delays in receiving payments left him feeling exhausted and undervalued. He shared, “There came a point when the prolonged struggle began affecting my mental well-being. As an artist, you work hard, travel long distances, sacrifice personal moments and honour every commitment. When basic professional obligations such as payment are ignored, it becomes emotionally exhausting.”

“I even informed the concerned people that my father had passed away and that timely payment could have helped me during a very difficult phase in my life.”

Palash went on to state, “Initially, I received only a small advance. When I was called for the next schedule, I requested that my previous dues be cleared and the agreement be issued. As a long-time member of SINTA, I know that artists should ideally sign agreements before reporting to a set. However, like many actors, I trusted the production team's assurances.”

“Months turned into years. I kept following up for my payment and agreement. I visited the production office multiple times, made countless calls, and sent several messages, but the issue remained unresolved.”

Professionally, Palash Datta began his acting career with the film “Mohabbatein,” which marked his entry into the industry. He went on to appear in several notable films, including “Dhoom,” “Masti,” and “Good Boy Bad Boy,” among others. Over the years, he has worked with major production houses in various capacities, including as an actor, talent coordinator, and casting professional. He also appeared in the web series “Inspector Avinash.”

--IANS

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Palash Dutta opens up about how delayed payments impacted his mental health

Palash Dutta opens up about how delayed payments impacted his mental health