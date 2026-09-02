Pakistan's major Test shake-up reflects 'familiar cycle of internal chaos': Ex-captain Yousuf

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has questioned the latest sweeping changes made during the ongoing England Test tour and said the move reflects a "familiar cycle of internal chaos and differences of opinion" rather than being driven by performance.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a dramatic overhaul after the team slipped to an unassailable 0-2 deficit in the three-Test series against England, sending seven players and two members of the coaching staff home ahead of the third Test.

Reacting to the developments, Yousuf said the decision to recall players and coaching staff appeared to be about more than just performances.

“The recent decision by the authorities to recall players and coaching staff from the ongoing tour does not appear to be only performance related,” Yousuf wrote on social media.

“After all, we are not sending legends like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, or Saeed Anwar as replacements. Instead, this move reflects the familiar cycle of internal chaos, differences of opinion, and controversies that have long haunted Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Yousuf, who played 90 Tests and scored more than 7,500 runs for Pakistan, said the instability has repeatedly returned since the team’s historic 1992 World Cup triumph.

“Since the glory of the 1992 World Cup, such turbulence has resurfaced time and again, eroding stability and distracting from the game itself,” he said.

His comments came after the PCB released Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad from the Test squad following the 194-run defeat to England at Lord’s. Pakistan had already suffered an innings-and-103-run loss in the opening Test at Headingley.

The board also released red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, with white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke taking over the backroom responsibilities for the remainder of the tour.

The former skipper warned that continued off-field turbulence could further damage the team’s progress and supporters’ confidence.

“We have endured such turmoil in different forms many times before, each episode leaving scars on the team’s progress and the fans’ faith,” he wrote.

“The lesson is clear! Only strong performances and consistent positive results can silence the noise. Pakistan cricket must focus on the field, not the boardroom, if it is to restore credibility and inspire confidence among fans. Success remains the most effective antidote,” Yousuf concluded.

--IANS

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