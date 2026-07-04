Pakistan's healthcare system faces widening inequalities: Report

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Pakistan's healthcare system continues to face deep disparities between public and private medical facilities, limiting access to quality treatment for millions of people despite higher provincial health allocations, a report has said.

According to an analysis by Pakistan Today, inadequate public spending, uneven distribution of healthcare infrastructure and rising out-of-pocket medical expenses have created a two-tier healthcare system, with quality treatment remaining out of reach for a large section of the population.

It noted that the federal government allocated Rs 46.10 billion to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in the 2025-26 Budget, lower than the Rs 54.87 billion allocated in the previous fiscal year.

Underfunded public hospitals, particularly in rural and underdeveloped areas, continue to struggle with shortages of staff, equipment and other essential resources, forcing many patients to travel to major cities for treatment and putting additional pressure on urban healthcare facilities.

The report cited World Bank data to say that poorer households in Pakistan spend, on average, around 20 per cent of their income on healthcare, leaving many families to choose between medical treatment and other essential household expenses.

Calling for comprehensive reforms, the report said Pakistan needs to improve the quality of public healthcare, ensure affordable access to private medical facilities and strengthen community-based health initiatives to bridge the widening gap in healthcare delivery.

Separately, another report highlighted the country's economy is under mounting pressure as inflation touched 11.7 per cent in May and economists warned the country risks slipping into a cycle of weak growth, rising prices and financial strain.

The report from Assahifa said that annual inflation in Pakistan rose to 11.7 per cent in May 2026, up from 10.9 per cent in April and 7.3 per cent in March. State Bank of Pakistan's target range of inflation stands at 5 per cent to 7 per cent.

--IANS

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