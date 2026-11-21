Colombo, Nov 21 (IANS) Pakistan's role as a potential bridge between Washington and Tehran has lost significance, with Iran making it clear that it does not consider Islamabad an essential intermediary, a report has stated.

It noted that Washington, meanwhile, has increasingly engaged other diplomatic players, including Qatar, further diminishing Pakistan's standing in the process.

Pakistan is facing growing diplomatic embarrassment on the global stage, with its claims of playing a peacemaking role between the US and Iran losing credibility. The diplomatic balloon it sought to inflate in the wake of the Gulf crisis has now burst, according to a report in leading Sri Lankan newspaper ‘Daily Mirror’.

“Iran has not only raised doubts about Islamabad’s neutrality and credibility, but has also asked Pakistan to end the fight with neighbouring Afghanistan. Moreover, it has offered help to resolve the conflict. This has come as a big blow to Islamabad’s efforts to portray itself as a successful mediator. The successive comments from Iranian politicians, experts and even the government on Afghanistan-Pakistan have picked holes in Pakistan’s ability, capacity and its self-made image as a mediator,” the report detailed.

“What could be more humiliating for Islamabad, which had ridden in on a chariot to broker a truce between the US and Iran, than to be offered help in settling a petty quarrel with Afghanistan? The initial euphoria over international prominence has now given way to uncomfortable questions about Pakistan’s actual influence and the diplomatic bubble it created,” it added.

The report also highlighted remarks by Iranian parliamentarian Mohsen Zanganeh, who openly ridiculed Pakistan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over Islamabad's claims of mediating between Washington and Tehran and brokering a peace deal.

Zanganeh reportedly accused Pakistan of acting on instructions from Washington.

“Even their tweet was written by the Americans,” The Daily Mirror quoted him as saying, mocking Pakistan's claims of neutrality. Zanganeh further alleged that Sharif's first tweet on the matter had been forwarded to him by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

According to the report, Pakistan's inability to broker any breakthrough in the US-Iran conflict has exposed the limitations of its diplomatic capabilities.

“A true and competent mediator is judged by the confidence it commands and the agreements it helps broker. Leave the US-Iran conflict aside; Islamabad has failed to resolve its internal provincial crisis and its conflict with Afghanistan. What Iran has offered poses uncomfortable questions to Islamabad about its ability to play the role of a mediator. But it is a truth that Islamabad must accept,” it noted.

--IANS

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