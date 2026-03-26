Pakistan’s AI policy faces slow progress 6 months after launch

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Six months after Pakistan approved its National Artificial Intelligence Policy, concerns are growing over slow implementation, with key systems and plans still not in place, a report has said.

When Pakistan’s federal cabinet approved the National Artificial Intelligence Policy in July last year, it was seen as a major step towards building a digital future.

The policy aimed to promote responsible use of AI, boost innovation, and prepare the country for a global economy driven by technology and data.

However, six months later, progress on the ground appears limited, according to Maldives Insight report.

While the policy outlined ambitious goals, the systems needed to turn those plans into action are still unclear.

Experts said the delay could affect Pakistan’s ability to keep up in a fast-moving technology space.

The policy had set big targets for 2030, including training one million AI professionals, developing thousands of AI-based projects, and creating locally built AI products.

It also promised scholarships and wider use of AI in sectors like healthcare, education, and governance. But so far, there is little visible progress in achieving these goals.

One of the major challenges has been the lack of coordination between the federal and provincial governments.

Reports suggest that provinces have not responded to requests for input on implementing the policy.

This is a concern because key sectors like education and healthcare fall under provincial control, making their involvement essential.

Another delay has been in setting up the National AI Council, which was supposed to guide and monitor the policy’s implementation.

The council has not yet been formed, and there is currently no clear system to coordinate efforts across different departments, the report stated.

The policy is based on six key areas, including building infrastructure, promoting innovation, and forming global partnerships.

But apart from some awareness-related activities, most areas have seen little movement.

Projects related to infrastructure, sectoral use, and international cooperation are still at an early stage, the report mentioned.

--IANS

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