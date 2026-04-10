Pakistani youth using their energy to fuel terrorism: Rajnath Singh​

Noida, April 10 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday targeted Pakistan, saying that some of the youth in that country are using their energy to fuel terrorism.​

Speaking at the Convocation ceremony of Noida International University in Noida, the Defence Minister said, “When India's youth channel their energy correctly, they create technology that makes the world better. On the other hand, some Pakistani youth are using this same energy to fuel terrorism.”​

He said youth are indeed an inexhaustible reservoir of energy. “This very energy forms the foundation of creation and development, and if it goes astray, it can also become the cause of destruction,” he said.​

India's rich cultural heritage plays a crucial role in guiding our youth in the right direction, he said.​

The Defence Minister called upon the youth to achieve their dreams through dedication.​

“Your circumstances, struggles, and dreams are what make you unique. Therefore, recognise your abilities and strengths, and then move forward with complete dedication,” he said.​

“See the beauty of the world, pursue your dreams, and enjoy life, but never forget your duties and responsibilities. This balance is the key to true happiness and success,” he said.​

The Defence Minister also hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the nation’s economy forward.​

In a post on X, he said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, India has become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. India's semiconductor sector is now taking off rapidly, and the country's bio-economy has grown more than 16-fold over the past 11 years.”​

In a separate development, the Defence Minister expressed grief at the passing away of Maha Vir Chakra awardee Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (Retd), a brave heart of the 1999 Kargil war.​

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh Mantri paid a glowing tribute to Colonel Wangchuk, describing him as a highly decorated officer of the Indian Army, renowned for his gallantry, resolute leadership, and unwavering commitment to duty.​

“A proud son of Ladakh, he exemplified the spirit of the region - resilient, steadfast and deeply rooted in service to the nation, while standing as a symbol of India’s unity in diversity,” he said.​

“His courageous actions of leading by personal example during Operation Vijay inspired his men under the most demanding conditions at high altitude. His life remains a testament to courage, sacrifice, and national integration, and his legacy will continue to inspire coming generations,” said Rajnath Singh.​

--IANS​

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