Pakistani forces kill two civilians in Balochistan

Quetta, Oct 13 (IANS) At least two civilians were extrajudicially killed in Balochistan by Pakistani forces, a leading human rights organisation alleged on Tuesday.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that 28-year-old driver Balakh Sher was killed in the Winder region of Balochistan on October 11 after Pakistan’s Coast Guard personnel opened fire on him.

“Once again, a Baloch family’s happiness has turned into mourning. His family was waiting for him to return home, hoping to hear his voice and welcome him back. Little did they know that the son they were waiting for would never knock on their door again,” the BYC stated.

“Balakh Sher had dreams, responsibilities, and loved ones waiting for him. Now, his family must live with the pain of his loss. Why was a civilian shot and killed on the road? What was Balakh Sher’s crime? Does being Baloch make a human life any less valuable?” it questioned.

Raising serious concerns over the right to life and the protection of civilians in Balochistan, the BYC called for an independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into the killing, while urging that those responsible be held accountable.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians in Balochistan, the rights body said that the dead body of 28-year-old labourer Muhammad Iqbal was dumped in the Barkhan region on October 10, following a fake encounter.

According to the BYC, Iqbal was forcibly disappeared on December 26, 2025, by Pakistani Military Intelligence in front of the Sessions Court in Barkhan.

“Muhammad Iqbal’s family had been waiting for their loved one to return, hoping that one day their home would light up with his arrival. But today, the state has turned their home of hope into a home of mourning by returning their loved one’s dead body instead of bringing him home alive,” the BYC stated.

Condemning the incident, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) said, “No family should have to endure such suffering. Enforced disappearance followed by an alleged staged encounter raises grave concerns about the right to life, due process, and accountability.”

The BVJ called for an independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into Iqbal’s disappearance and subsequent killing.

“National authorities, the United Nations, and international human rights organisations must take urgent action to address enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions in Balochistan. Those responsible must be held accountable, and his family must receive truth and justice,” it added.

--IANS

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