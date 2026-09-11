Pakistani forces kill four civilians during Balochistan raid

Quetta, Sep 11 (IANS) At least four civilians were killed and several others injured after Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) personnel opened fire during a raid in a residence in Wadh Tehsil of Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, local media reported.

The Balochistan Post reported that the FC raided the house of a civilian named Aziz Yar Muhammad Gargnari on Thursday night and opened fire, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to women and children.

Following the brutal incident, local residents staged a protest and blocked the Quetta-Karachi highway.

Condemning the attack by the Pakistani forces, the Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) said, “The killing of civilians in populated areas demands an independent and transparent investigation. The continued killing of Baloch civilians reflects a state policy of violence, collective punishment, and systematic repression."

Describing the growing attacks by Pakistani forces as part of the “broader pattern of the genocide of the Baloch people,” the rights body called on the international community to protect civilians in Balochistan, while pressing Pakistani authorities for accountability, and end impunity for those responsible.

Meanwhile, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Sabiha Baloch sharply criticised the killing of civilians in Wadh, saying the incident has highlighted the wider impact of military operations on local communities, particularly children.

She also alleged that such incidents form part of a broader pattern of abuses against civilians in Balochistan.

“Military operations in Balochistan are being carried out amid grave and persistent abuses against civilians, including extrajudicial killings, injuries, enforced disappearances, and collective punishment. In Killi Yar Muhammad Sonaro, Wadh, FC firing killed four civilians and injured several others, including 7-year-old Shahzaib. The killing and injury of civilians, particularly children, expose the devastating human cost of military operations,” Sabiha posted on X.

“The repeated use of military force against Baloch civilians, the killing of children, and the constant fear imposed on communities cannot be dismissed as isolated incidents. This persistent pattern of violence reflects a deliberate and systematic policy aimed at suppressing the Baloch population and denying its fundamental rights. This is genocide, and it demands international action,” she added.

This brutal attack came just days after as many as four people, including children, were killed and several others injured after FC personnel shelled homes in Kardigap tehsil of Balochistan's Mastung district, local media reported.

Citing sources, The Balochistan Post reported that FC personnel carried out heavy and indiscriminate shelling in Kardigap on Tuesday evening, with multiple shells hitting residential homes.

The report suggests that several shells hit the residence of a civilian, Abdul Jaleel Sarparah, killing his mother and two girls at the scene and leaving several others injured.

One of the injured, the six-year-old girl, was rushed to Quetta in critical condition but later died of her injuries at a hospital, taking the death toll from the incident to four.

-- IANS

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