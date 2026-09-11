Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim arrives in New Delhi to attend 18th BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was warmly received by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, at the airport.

“Heartiest welcome to the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mr. Anwar Ibrahim, for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He was received by MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport. India and Malaysia share close and longstanding ties, marked by growing cooperation across trade, investment, digital economy, defence and security. The visit builds on the momentum of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia earlier this year,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X.

Earlier in the day, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in New Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit. He was warmly received by the MoS Singh at the airport.

“Warmly welcome Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He was received by MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X.

“The visit will be an opportunity to further strengthen India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership centred on robust trade and energy security for shared prosperity,” it added.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said leaders from across the world will gather in New Delhi over the next few days for the BRICS Summit, expressing confidence that the high-level meeting will witness positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind.

“Over the next few days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am confident that the Summit will see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

–IANS

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